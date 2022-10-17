32 hospital projects ongoing in Ashanti Region – Akufo-Addo

The government, since 2017 has undertaken 32 hospital projects in the Ashanti Region, some ongoing and others completed.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, who disclosed this when he commissioned a 60-bed Asante Akim Municipal Hospital on Sunday as part of his 4-day visit to the Ashanti Region, added that “I am not referring to CHPS compounds and health centres, I am talking specifically about hospital projects.”

With Agenda 111, he said the government was constructing 16 district hospitals in Trede, Kokoben, Boamang, Nsuta Sekyere, Manso Adubia, Mankranso, Kwabenakwa, Barekese, Kodie, Asiwa and Akrofuom.

Other towns include Adugyama, Adansi Asokwa, Asokore Mampong, Bantama and Nyinahin, in addition to the construction of a psychiatric hospital in Onwe, in the Ejisu Municipality.

“Five hospitals are being constructed by VAMED Engineering in Manso Nkwanta, Twedie, Sabronum, Drobonso and Suame. Under the EUROGET Project, initiated by the NPP under President Kufuor,” the President stated.

President Akufo-Addo added that his government has seen to the completion of the Ahafo Ano North District Hospital in Tepa, and the Asante Akyem Hospital in Konongo.

The 250-bed Ashanti Regional Hospital in Sewua and the 400-bed Military Hospital at Afari, the President indicated would be completed and commissioned next year (2023).

President Akufo-Addo said the construction of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity and Children’s Block, which was stalled for 41 years, had begun earnestly, and work was progressing steadily.

“We are also completing two district hospital projects in Fomena and Kumawu, which were inherited from the predecessor government,” the President stated.

He said soonest, work would commence on the construction of district hospitals at Offinso and Effiduase and work on the completion of Maternity Blocks at Tafo and Kumasi South Hospitals, and the construction of a residential facility at Abrepo for Kumasi South Hospital.

“As part of my tour of Ashanti, I will, on Wednesday, inspect ongoing work on the construction of a Trauma Hospital at Obuasi, which is being undertaken by Universal Hospital Group,” he stated.

Commissioning the Konongo Municipal, which is part of the “Ghana Hospital Project”, initiated by the Kufuor Government in 2008, and executed by EUROGET De-Invest S.A of Egypt, President Akufo-Addo indicated that this is the sixth Hospital he is commissioning under the Project.

“This Hospital has been long awaited in Konongo, and it is good that today, the demand for a Municipal Hospital of quality has been realised. Residents and surrounding health facilities will now gain access to improved healthcare,” he said.

The “Ghana Hospital Project” involves the design, construction and equipping of one Military Hospital, two Regional Hospitals, and six District Hospitals in Ghana, at a project cost of US$339 million. It falls under the broader objective of providing infrastructure for the delivery of effective healthcare to Ghanaians.

Other hospitals being constructed under this contract are the 250-bed Ashanti Regional Hospital at Sewua in the Bosomtwe District; the 60-bed Municipal Hospital at Salaga in the East Gonja Municipality; and the 500-bed Military Hospital, under the Ministry of Defence at Afari, in Ashanti Region. They are all expected to be commissioned before the end of 2023.

The Konongo Hospital has been constructed at US$35.86 million and has been designed with several departments including administration; outpatient department (OPD); physiotherapy; pharmacy; radiology; laboratory; surgical suite (operation dep.); laundry; mortuary; medical waste department; general stores; ten 10 staff housing units; and a mini market.

The Hospital has been equipped with modern medical equipment, such as x-ray machines, ultrasound machines, a fully equipped operating theatre, medical gases, and patient monitors. It also has a medical waste treatment plant, a power station, a water treatment plant, a central air conditioning system and an anaerobic sewerage treatment plant.

President Akufo-Addo reiterated the commitment of the government to improving access to essential and quality health services through the provision of the necessary health infrastructure, equipment and logistics, including the deployment of appropriate technology, as part of the government’s drive to attain Universal Health Coverage (UHC).