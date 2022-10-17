Ban all small-scale mining activities — Religious leaders

Religious leaders in the country have asked the Government to ban all illegal small-scale mining popularly known as 'galamsey' until a comprehensive responsible mining strategy is instituted.

They said small-scale mining both legal and illegal had destroyed the biodiversity-plants, animal species and water bodies, which needed urgent restoration.

Most Reverend Philip Naameh, Archbishop of Tamale, briefing the media on Monday on observations after a field trip to some 'galamsey' sites, described 'galamsey' as an environmental “coup d’état” ever unleashed upon the country.

“We have visited a number of affected communities and have seen the level of devastation that the practice has caused our natural resources,” he said and asked government to swiftly arrest and prosecute all those involved without fear or favour.

“Those who desire to be rich at the expense of the future of our country should face the full rigors of the law,” he stressed.

Leaders of some religious groups last week made a field trip to some 'galamsey' sites in the Eastern region.

The tour was to enable them to assess the level of devastation caused by 'galamsey' activities in the communities to inform decision.

