Despite the exogenous shocks I’ve prudently managed Ghana’s economy well – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rejected claims by his critics that mismanagement by the ruling government has led to the current economic hardships in Ghana.

He said despite the challenges he has managed the economy well.

"I am opened to all manner of criticisms but I won’t take those mismanagement accusations from anyone," the President said in an exclusive interview on the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's breakfast show Nyansapo on Monday October 17, 2022.

According to him, the current challenges were caused by external shocks — the covid-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.

"We are all aware of the difficulties we went through during the Covid-19 era and the subsequent invasion of Ukraine by Russia, these shocks from the two unforeseen factors have heavily impacted the economy and are to be blamed for the country’s woes and not mismanagement by the government.

“Like everybody on this planet you have been hurt by exogenous shocks. First the pandemic, then Russia-Ukraine. And then we need to realise is not because of bad policies in the country, but because of this combination of shocks,” he told the host of the show Captain Koda.

The President has assured that his government is determined to bring relief to the Ghanaian people and return the economy back to its glory days.