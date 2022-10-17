ModernGhana logo
Appointment Committee to consider four Supreme Court nominees on October 18

The Appointment Committee of Parliament will on Tuesday, October 18, consider four persons nominated by the President for appointment as Supreme Court Judges. 

A statement issued by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament said the Justices to be considered are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

GNA

