Reshuffle: Output of my ministers have exceeded my expectations — Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated that there is no need to reshuffle his ministers.

He said the output of his ministers has exceeded his expectations.

According to President, he is not ready to reshuffle his ministers over reasons that they have been outstanding in terms of their performances, saying "their output has been considerable, and that is what I look at."

Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC FM in an interview as part of his four-day tour of the Ashanti Region on Monday, October 17, 2022, President Akufo-Addo said “If the output measures expectations, then I don’t have any strong reasons to heed the call.”

Evaluating the work of his ministers consistently, the President noted that“many of them for me have done outstanding work."

There have been massive calls on the President to reshuffle his appointees who have run down the economy and allow the competent ones to restore the economy.