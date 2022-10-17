Court grants Nana Agradaa GHS50,000 bail

The Accra Circuit Court 9 on Monday, October 17 granted an application by the lawyers of Evangelist Patricia Asieduaa Oduro, aka Nana Agradaa seeking bail for the arrested preacher.

The former fetish priestess turned preacher has been in Police custody for more than a week over allegations of a money-doubling scam by members of her church, Heaven Way Champion International Ministry.

The Accra Circuit Court today after hearing the application of the lawyers, has granted Agradaa a GHS50,000 bail.

The bail comes with 3 sureties of Civil servants earning not less than GHS2,000 a month.

Nana Agradaa is also to report to the Prosecutor every Wednesday.

She remains in police custody until she meets the bail requirement.

Last Friday, the Police in an update on the matter said Nana Agradaa is in court for two different cases.

In the first case, the Police arraigned the accused, Patricia Asieduaa alias Nana Agradaa before the Court on 10th October 2022. The court remanded her into Police custody to reappear on October 13.

The Police, therefore, brought the accused before the court on the 13th October, 2022 and she was again remanded into Police custody to reappear on 17th October, 2022.

In the second case, the accused was arraigned before the Court today, 14th October, 2022 and has been remanded into Police custody to reappear on 24th October, 2022.