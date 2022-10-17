My gov’t has shown the most resilience in fight against galamsey; it will be eradicated – Akufo-Addo rattles Otumfuo

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured that his government will eradicate illegal small-scale mining, otherwise known as galamsey.

Speaking at Manhyia on Sunday, October 16, when he called on Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the President stressed that the galamsey fight requires a collective effort.

He said with the commitment shown by his government, he will not relent until galamsey is eradicated from the system.

“One issue that has generated negative public criticism is galamsey. Though it attracted less public discussion before my tenure, it is the talk of the town, even among traditional leaders.

“This means the issue is common and calls for all hands on deck to bring it to an end,” President Akufo-Addo said.

The President added, “We are here to eradicate galamsey and surely, it would be eradicated.

“No government has shown that resilience in the fight against galamsey.”

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is in the Ashanti Region for a four-day tour.

While in the region, he will inspect various developmental projects and engage several traditional leaders.

During his address to receive the President, Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II applauded President Akufo-Addo for not neglecting Asanteman.

“On the occasion of your four-day visit here, which has become a regular feature, I am happy you are here to commission and inspect the projects undertaken by your government for all to see that, indeed, under you, Asanteman has benefited.

“You have served us well and brought honour to Asanteman in the two terms that you have served as President. Therefore, I can only ask of the blessings of Almighty God and that of the ancestors for continued strength to serve Ghana,” Otumfuo Osei Tutu II shared.