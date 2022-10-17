Where is the braggadocio talkative Bawumia when diesel gallon is GHS72, dollar selling at GHS12.5 — Sammy Gyamfi

The National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has questioned the stoning silence of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia following the economic woes.

In a post on his social media, the NDC Communications Officer opines that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has gone into hiding at a crucial time when Ghanaians are subjected to severe hardships.

Describing the Vice President as a braggadocious talkative, Sammy Gyamfi wonders when things will get better in the country looking at the posture of the NPP government.

“A gallon of diesel is selling at GHS72, while the dollar is selling at GHS12.5. Cost of living keeps soaring but the braggadocious talkative and chairman of the EMT @MBawumia who was once projected as the answer to all our economic woes has gone awol,” Sammy Gyamfi posted on Facebook on Monday while asking, “Will things ever get better?”

Due to the constant depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi and high inflation, the cost of living continues to rise.

Just last week, the World Bank ranked Ghana 1st with the highest food price for Sub-Saharan Africa by the World Bank.