ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
17.10.2022 Headlines

It’s sad but the Lord knows best – Ken Ofori-Atta consoles Kwesi Kwarteng after sacking

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Its sad but the Lord knows best – Ken Ofori-Atta consoles Kwesi Kwarteng after sacking
17.10.2022 LISTEN

Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has reacted to the recent dismissal of Kwasi Kwarteng as the UK’s Chancellor.

The Finance Minister of the UK was sacked last week— less than two months after his appointment by Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss.

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, he has sent an email to Kwasi Kwarteng to solidarise with him.

He said he was not only surprised by the sacking of the British-Ghanaian but was also saddened by the news.

“The pain or sadness is that he is a Ghanaian reaching almost the highest level, Chancellor of the Exchequer. Yes, we sat together three days ago.

“I am always very optimistic, if one is really doing things in truth there might be some waves but the Lord will see him through. I was surprised at what happened. I have sent an email to him, I told him the Lord knows best,” Ken Ofori-Atta told TV3’s Paa Kwesi Asare in an interview in Washington DC.

Following his sacking last week, Kwesi Kwarteng has been replaced by Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More from Headlines
ModernGhana Links
My gov’t has shown the most resilience in fight against galamsey; it will be eradicated – Akufo-Addo rattles Otumfuo
17.10.2022 | Headlines
Where is the braggadocio talkative Bawumia when diesel gallon is GHS72, dollar selling at GHS12.5 — Sammy Gyamfi
17.10.2022 | Headlines
'Opuni' doctor in court today over eye surgery excuse duty
17.10.2022 | Headlines
TOP STORIES
body-container-line