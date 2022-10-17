It’s sad but the Lord knows best – Ken Ofori-Atta consoles Kwesi Kwarteng after sacking

17.10.2022 LISTEN

Ghana’s Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has reacted to the recent dismissal of Kwasi Kwarteng as the UK’s Chancellor.

The Finance Minister of the UK was sacked last week— less than two months after his appointment by Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss.

According to Ken Ofori-Atta, he has sent an email to Kwasi Kwarteng to solidarise with him.

He said he was not only surprised by the sacking of the British-Ghanaian but was also saddened by the news.

“The pain or sadness is that he is a Ghanaian reaching almost the highest level, Chancellor of the Exchequer. Yes, we sat together three days ago.

“I am always very optimistic, if one is really doing things in truth there might be some waves but the Lord will see him through. I was surprised at what happened. I have sent an email to him, I told him the Lord knows best,” Ken Ofori-Atta told TV3’s Paa Kwesi Asare in an interview in Washington DC.

Following his sacking last week, Kwesi Kwarteng has been replaced by Jeremy Hunt as the new Chancellor of the Exchequer.