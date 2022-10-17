2022 BECE: Stay focused, you can do this – Akufo-Addo to BECE candidates

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has extended best wishes to all candidates sitting for this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE).

In his goodwill message, the President has urged candidates to stay focused and ensure questions are read carefully before answering.

“Best wishes to all 2022 BECE candidates. Stay calm, focused, read your questions carefully and remember, you can do this,” President Akufo-Addo has stressed.

There are 552,276 candidates including 276,988 males and 275,288 females sitting for the 2022 BECE.

In a statement from GES last Thursday signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, it confirmed that all is set and ready for the examination this week.

The statement also charged candidates and various stakeholders to do away with malpractice of any form.

“All Candidates and Stakeholders are assured that Management has worked very closely with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations throughout the country.

“We wish to remind all Candidates, Parents, Invigilators, and Supervisors to appreciate the fact that the basis of success in life is honesty and hard work and therefore urge all Candidates and Stakeholders to eschew all forms of examination malpractices before, during, and after the exams and to indicate that all cases of reported examination malpractices will swiftly be investigated and dealt with decisively,” the GES statement said.