2022 BECE: 552,276 candidates sitting for final exam today

The 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examinations (BECE) is starting today Monday, October 17.

The examination will be completed on Friday, October 21, 2022.

According to GES, the exams being written across the country will be taken at 2,023 designated centres.

The 552,276 candidates sitting for this year’s examination include 276,988 males and 275,288 females

In a statement from GES last Thursday signed by the Head of the Public Relations Unit, Cassandra Twum Ampofo, it confirmed that all is set and ready for the examination this week.

The statement also charged candidates and various stakeholders to do away with malpractice of any form.

“All Candidates and Stakeholders are assured that Management has worked very closely with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure the smooth conduct of the examinations throughout the country.

“We wish to remind all Candidates, Parents, Invigilators and Supervisors to appreciate the fact that the basis of success in life is honesty and hard work and therefore urge all Candidates and Stakeholders to eschew all forms of examination malpractices before, during and after the exams and to indicate that all cases of reported examination malpractices will swiftly be investigated and dealt with decisively,” the GES statement said.