SIM re-registration: Gov’t provides grace period

Government has given a grace period for persons who have started but not completed the process to re-register their SIM cards.

After an earlier deadline of September 30 to be registered, they will now only be blocked after October 31.

“This is not an extension of the deadline but a temporary moratorium to encourage these individuals to complete the process,” a statement from the Ministry of Communication noted.

However, government has said all other unregistered SIMs will also be blocked progressively.

The statement indicated that 28,959,006 SIM cards have been linked to Ghana Cards, which is the first phase of the registration process.

This represents 67.28% of the 42,749,662 total SIM cards issued nationally.

Furthermore18,930,664 SIM Cards have been fully registered, representing 44.28% of the total SIM cards issued.

On the fate of data-only SIMs, including those issued by Surfline, Busy Internet, Telesol, and any institution such as ECG, the users have been given up to the end of November to complete registration.

The ministry acknowledged that some of our citizens have had difficulties obtaining Ghana Cards to enable them to undertake their SIM registration.

It however noted that 1.3 million Ghanaians have also been issued their Ghana cards but have not collected them.

“This is regrettable, and we will continue to engage the National Identification Authority to expedite the process,” it added in the statement.

—citinewsroom