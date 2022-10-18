I love Akufo-Addo but he must resign for running down Ghana by end of October or else... — Popular Bishop

18.10.2022 LISTEN

The founder and leader of the Oppong Risen Church International in Kumasi Prophesser Mama Apostle XI Master Bishop Dr Billion King Akwasi Oppong (aka Jakwapo) has asked President Akufo-Addo to resign by the end of this month over the mismanagement of the country's economy.

The popular Bishop who also doubles as the founder and leader of the Lord's Fireworks Chapel International in Kumasi assigned some spiritual reasons for the unprecedented economic hardships confronting the country.

According to him, President Akufo-Addo's refusal to resign by the end of October will lead to the worst hardship in the history of Ghana.

Speaking to this reporter in an exclusive interview, the man of God revealed that in the spiritual realm the country has no future under the Akufo-Addo regime.

"I love Nana Akufo-Addo and see him as a brother but l cannot keep quiet when he is running an administration that goes against the will of the people," the Bishop stated.

The Bishop who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Solid 103.7 FM in Kumasi called for quick adoption of the ECOWAS common currency for West African countrries.

Bishop Dr Billion King Akwasi Oppong who is also the Chief Executive Officer of the Jakwapo Group of Companies indicated that if his appeal is taken into consideration it would go a long way to improve the development of the African continent.