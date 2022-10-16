UTAG, TEWU-GH, others to declare strike from Monday

Four major labour unions including the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) in the country’s public universities have declared an indefinite strike, starting Monday, October 17.

This is due to the rejection of a “suggestion” by government as regards their demands at a meeting hosted by the National Labour Commission (NLC) last Friday, October 14.

The meeting was to settle the Fuel, Vehicle Maintenance and Off-Campus Allowances demanded by the four labour unions – UTAG, Teachers and Educational Workers Union-Ghana (TEWU-GH), Ghana Association of University Administrators (GAUA) and Senior Staff Association of Universities of Ghana (SSA-UoG).

But in a notice to strike, the labour unions said the employer “has, once again, failed to adhere to the directive of the NLC”.

—3news.com