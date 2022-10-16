Atiwa East MP donates mathematical sets, pens to BECE candidates

Member of Parliament for Atiwa East in the Eastern Region Abena Osei-Asare (Hon) has donated mathematical sets and pens to 1,347 candidates ahead of this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (B.E.C.E.).

The gesture was done on her behalf by constituency executives of the New Patriotic Party during a short ceremony on Friday, 14 October 2022.

The presentation forms part of measures to ensure that no candidate lacked the basic learning tools required for the BECE.

“As part of my motivation to see them succeed, I have offered to provide them with one hot meal a day throughout the examination period”, Osei-Asare said in a Facebook post shortly after the presentation.

The Deputy Finance Minister also cautioned candidates to study hard and refrain from cheating in the exams.

This is not the first time the legislator has provided such interventions. She was grateful to officials of the Ghana Education Service in the District “for their continuous support for the students and myself."