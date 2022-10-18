NDC Western North Regional Chairman commended for his kind gestures

18.10.2022 LISTEN

Some persons in the Western North Region have been expressing their gratitude to the chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the area, Mr Michael Aidoo aka Big Aidoo for his kind gestures.

This follows Big Aidoo's recent scholarship packages for 80 brilliant but needy students in the Region to pursue various degree courses at Kaaf University College in Accra.

According to some residents, Big Aidoo has over the years offered 320 scholarship packages to brilliant but needy students in the Region.

Speaking to this reporter in an interview, Mr Asiedu Nkoa, the Sefwi Bibiani Constituency Organizer of the NDC noted that Big Aidoo's humanitarian gestures know no political colours.

Mr Asiedu Nkoa said Big Aidoo though a well-known NDC chairman in the Region, his scholarship packages are offered qualified persons irrespective of their political affiliation.

The Organizer added that Mr Aidoo recently donated 300 wheelchairs to some disabled persons in the Region.

To help promote the region's development through information dissemination, Mr Nkoa hinted that the chairman has assured to install 100 communication centres in the Region.

He added that out of the figure, 30 centres have been installed.

The Organizer noted that Big Aidoo solely rented the Western North Regional offices for the NDC as the party is yet to build its own offices.

Mr Asiedu Nkoa indicated the founder of the Kaaf University College has supported traders with some amounts of monies to boost their businesses.

Speaking to this reporter, Big Aidoo says he gives thanks to God for giving him the resources to provide all the support to the needy in society.

"In all our dealings we must place God first since no one can develop in life without God," Big Aidoo stated.