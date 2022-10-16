Bono East Minister visits Atebubu-Amantin

The Bono East regional minister Hon. Kwasi Adu-Gyan has paid a day’s working visit to Atebubu-Amantin to see at first-hand developments in the municipality.

The minister took the opportunity to interact with the two traditional councils, staff of the municipal assembly as well as inspect work on some development projects.

Accompanied by the Atebubu-Amantin municipal chief executive Hon. Edward Owusu, the minister was a guest on the morning show on Star 89.7 FM hosted by Nuhu Adams where he answered questions covering water, roads, and agriculture among others.

At a meeting with the Atebubu traditional council led by its Acting President Nana Kwabena Kyere III, the minister assured them of his resolve to find a solution to the perennial water problem faced by the people of Atebubu and its environs and also addressed various issues of concern to Nananom.

In an interaction with staff of the municipal assembly, the Hon. Minister underscored the importance of local government staff in the decentralization process and urged them to approach their work with discipline, honesty and commitment to ensure government objectives are achieved.

The minister later inspected work on a completed office complex earmarked for both a circuit and high courts in Atebubu, a rehabilitated bungalow for a circuit court judge, the newly completed regional office for the Department of Food and Agriculture at Patuda and a cassava processing factory under the ‘one district one factory’ facility at Abour.

The minister and his entourage rounded up their visit with a courtesy call on the Amantin traditional council where he announced plans for the visit of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo to the municipality on the 30th day of this month.