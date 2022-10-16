Methodist Model Basic School uses EC materials to elect school prefects

The Methodist Model Basic School in Hemang in the Afigya-Kwabre South District of the Ashanti Region has on Friday 7th October 2022 elected their new school leaders.

The school has also secured election materials from the Electoral Commission for the election of its school prefects.

According to the Facebook post on the school's page, the election was organized for both the Upper Primary and JHS.

Before the elections, all the students were assembled and taken through the electoral process as well as the role of the agents for the candidates.

According to the Head Mistress of the School, Reverend Felicia Owusu Banehene, they were inspired to take up this step since it will go a long to inculcate into the pupils the needed political values and also prevent many spoiled ballots as witnessed in national elections.

"My students were so happy so they participated fully in this exercise since it is their first time. This will not be the end. We shall continue to do this every year for the pupils to have their first hand-experience in voting," she added.

Also, Joshua Owusu Yeboah, the immediate past EC Chairman of the Teacher Trainees Association of Ghana who is also a teacher of the school said it was important to have the school children have a feel of the election processes.

He urges stakeholders to assist the basic school pupils have experience of electing leaders using the Electoral Commission's materials to prepare them adequately for the future.