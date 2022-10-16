WEE-NORTH launches WEE-GROUP for Sagnerigu Municipal

The Women Economic Empowerment for Northern Ghana (WEE-NORTH) has launched a women-led and focused initiative dubbed "WEE-GROUP" to promote the participation of women in male-dominant trades in Ghana.

The WEE-Group is made up of one hundred and three (103) graduates of the WEE-NORTH training project who have undergone various training in different TVET trade areas and have been placed for industrial attachment and further training.

They are to serve as a motivation and encouragement for other young ladies to have the confidence of learning a trade in male-dominant industries like bricklaying, electrical installation, plumbing, carpentry, welding, and small engine repairs, among others.

At an event to inaugurate the WEE-GROUP on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, in Tamale, the Field Manager at WEE-North, Dr Nancy Drost, said the inauguration of the Group formed part of the organisation's strive to sustain the gains they have chalked over the years.

She encouraged the ladies not to give up on their quest to have reliable jobs for themselves and their families as it would help them live independent life without having to rely on anyone for survival.

She also expressed gratitude to Global Affairs Canada and other partners for supporting the WEE-North project.

The Gender Equality Coordinator at the WEE-North, Mrs Humu-Hani Adam, in a presentation on the inauguration of the WEE-Group by the organisation, said the Sagnerigu Group would serve as stars for other ladies who may desire to learn a trade in male-dominant professions.

She also appealed to the industry players especially those in the TVET area, to give opportunities to women who have acquired the skills and knowledge necessary to work in that area to help them realise their dreams.

She indicated that the WEE-Group was in five facet areas which include: WEE-Save, WEE-Train, WEE-Help, WEE-Make and WEE-Lead seeking to provide support to the ladies to benefit from mentorship and to start their businesses along with additional training, savings and loans and social support.

She encouraged men to support the ladies in putting the skills and the knowledge they have acquired to use to help the WEE-North from achieving its objectives.

The Northern Regional Girl-Child Education Coordinator, Madam Linda Amoah, encouraged women to take up roles and careers in make-dominant professions.

She also urged the graduates to apply good customer care services in their businesses to expand and employ others.

The chief of Gumo in the Kumbungu District of the Northern Region, Naa Mathew A Ibrahim, in remarks commended the WEE-North and Global Affairs Canada for the initiative and urged the graduates to ensure that they put the skills and the knowledge they have acquired into good use.

The event was attended by family and friends, industry players, WEE-North partner organisations, TVET institutions, some governmental agencies, the media and the general public.

The WEE-North

The WEE-North is the first project in Northern Ghana to provide a comprehensive program in industrial trades training to young women.

It is a five-year project funded by Global Affairs Canada and Implemented by Alinea International in Northern Ghana and seeks to have 2,000 young women from ages 18-35 in male-dominated industrial trades.

The project works with families, technical training institutions, and industries to have young women from remote and underserved communities break gendered stereotypes by introducing them to trades such as bricklaying, electrical installation, plumbing, carpentry, welding, and small engine repair.

A total of 850 young women from all 55 districts in the five regions of Northern Ghana are to be trained by the organisation before the end of 2022.