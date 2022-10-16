"You’re a blessing to the nation’’— Akufo-Addo eulogises Ejurahene

President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has described the Chief of Ejura Traditional Area in the Ashanti Region, Barima Osei Hwedie II as "a blessing to the nation" due to his immense contribution to development.

According to him, the developmental projects dotted across Ejura is a clear indication that Barima Osei Hwedie II is a true leader.

President Akufo-Addo eulogised the chief during the climax of the 2022 Ejura Yam Festival which was held at the forecourt of Ejurahene's Palace on Saturday, October 15, 2022.

The festival was celebrated under the theme "Let's Join Hands to Move Ejura Forward" aimed at completing the Ejura Divisional Police Headquarters which began last year and has reached roofing level.

Representing the President and his vice, Deputy Chief of Staff Emmanuel Bossman underscored the need to use festivals to showcase rich Ghanaian culture and initiate development projects.

"In times past such festivals were usually confided to performance of traditional rites, drumming and dancing.

"In recent years, beyond appreciating the good works of past compatriots, festivals have become a medium to fashion out strategies for the development of our communities.

"On behalf of the Presidency, i congratulate you for lining up activities in your weeklong celebration to fit modern practices," he noted.

For his part, Ejurahene Barima Osei Hwedie II who doubles as the Protocol Director at the Office of the Vice President commended government for consistently supporting Ejura's development.

He expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for swiftly compensating the family of the Ejura shooting victims.

He assured the people of Ejura, of his commitment to completing the Ejura Divisional Police Headquarters in due course.

Barimah Osei Hwedie II however urged the people to use the festival to unite as a prerequisite for developing the town.