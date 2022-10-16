Akufo-Addo begins 4-day tour of Ashanti Region

The President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has embarked on a four-day tour of the Ashanti Region which began on Sunday, October 16, 2022.

He commenced his tour with a church service at the Saint Cyprians Anglican Church at Fante New in the Kumasi Metropolis.

The President will on Monday October 17, 2022 visit the Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM for an exclusive interview on the breakfast show "Nyansapo."

The regular host of the show, Andrews Korankye Akuoko, affectionately called Captain Koda will moderate the show.

President Akufo-Addo will later call on the Asante Otumfour Osei Tutu II at the Manhyia Palace after which he will proceed to inspect the ongoing works at Boankra Inland Port Project.

The President will also Commission the long waited Konongo Municipal Hospital in the Asante Akyem Central Municipality.

He will among other things receive comprehensive briefings on the security situation in the region from the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC). He will hold a meeting with security officers at the headquarters of Central Command IDRIS Barracks.

One of the major highlights of the tour is the sod-cutting event of the four-tier Suame Interchange on Tuesday October 18, 2022.