'Keep your marital issues private as much as possible; resolve them and stay married' – Rev. Ayim to couples

The Reverend Daniel Kwesi Ayim, Pastor in charge of the Mount Moriah Congregation of the Presbyterian Church has advised married couples to endeavor to resolve conflicts and stay married saying “Marriage is a blessing from God.

He said conflicts in marriage should help couples to learn about each other and grow together and should not result in divorce.

Rev. Ayim gave the advice when the Mount Moriah Congregation organised an event dubbed: “Couples Night” to discuss “Managing conflicts in Marriage.”

The event is part of activities to celebrate the Church's 25th anniversary celebration.

The pastor advised couples to try and manage their anger when issues come up in their relationship and always be committed to resolving the issues rather than giving up on the relationship.

“Keep your issues private as much as possible, however seek advice when you need to and only when the two persons involved have agreed to seek external advise,” he said also urging them to always ensure that they identify the right person should they need external help.

Mrs Hannah Awadzi, a psychologist assistant and author of the book Near Divorce, advised couples to always go on a journey of self-discovery and self-awareness to be able to better deal with conflicts when they arise in their marriage.

“Deal with yourself first, know yourself, know how you are triggered to be able to better handle conflicts when they arise in your marriage,” she said

Mr Maxwell Padi Narh, a legal practitioner, took the couples through the role lawyers play in during conflicts in marriage.

“A lawyer does not advise you to go get a divorce or otherwise, a lawyer comes in when the marriage is already an empty shell and you need legal backings to amicably divorce,” he said

Ms Patience Mario, a Police Prosecutor, advised couples in the congregation to be mindful of how they discipline their children, “don't pass your anger from your spouses onto your children, discipline your children when you need to but with love.”

She said beating a child mercilessly in the name of discipline constituted child abuse and parents could be arrested if reported to the police.

