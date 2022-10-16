GNAT cautions BECE candidates not to engage in malpractices

The Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT) has wished all candidates of this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) well.

The association urged them to justify the investments that have been made in them by their parents and the state in the examination.

The examination starts tomorrow Monday, October 16.

In a statement, GNAT said “[we] issue this statement to congratulate all candidates on the occasion of the writing of the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and also wish them a successful examination

“We are hopeful you will justify the investment and the trust reposed in you at this moment to make your nation, teachers, parents, yourself and all stakeholders proud.

“We encourage you all not to indulge in examination malpractice to save yourself from unforeseen embarrassments, trauma and anxiety.”

—3news.com