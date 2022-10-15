Galamsey fight: Gov’t has resorted to more talk, less action – Otumfuo

The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has called on government to go after the big men behind illegal small-scale mining (galamsey) and not labourers hired to work on mining sites.

Addressing the Asanteman Council on Friday, October 14 at the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo bemoaned the lack of action from the government.

He said government has resorted to more talk and less action in its attempt to curb the activities of illegal miners.

The Asantehene further stressed that the country must come together and fight galamsey to stop the destruction being done to forests and water bodies.

“The government must be up and doing. They know all those involved but they cannot arrest them. They have resorted to more talk and less action.

“Let everyone play their part in our quest as a nation to eliminate this sad phenomenon called galamsey,” His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said.

During his engagements with his sub-chiefs at the Asanteman Council, Otumfuo questioned why chiefs are neither speaking out against illegal mining nor reporting illegal miners in their communities.

According to him, chiefs cannot speak out because they receive money and gold from galamseyers.

“The galamsey menace is annoying and completely unacceptable. Have you ever reported issues of security and environmental destruction arising from galamsey activities?

“Some of the issues that have come up, we are a part of the problem. Some of you, these very galamsey people come to your homes to give you money. Some of you get money,” Otumfuo told his sub-chiefs in the face.

The Asantehene continued, “It is true you have no gun or stick but don’t we have our own structures? Can’t you speak when we come for the Asanteman Council meetings?

“It is because they have brought you money at home so you are unable to report the issue. I hear some of you are also given gold when they visit you, how about that?”