You can’t report galamsey activities because you receive money, gold from galamseyers – Otumfuo blast Chiefs

His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has lambasted Chiefs over their inability to speak out and report activities of illegal small-scale miners otherwise known as galamsey.

Addressing the Asanteman Council on Friday, October 14, at the Manhyia Palace, Otumfuo described the galamsey menace in the country as unacceptable.

He said the destruction of the country’s forest and water bodies must not be allowed to continue.

While calling out his sub-chiefs over their inability to report gamalsey activities in their communities, His Royal Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II said it is because they take money from the illegal miners.

“The galamsey menace is annoying and completely unacceptable. Have you ever reported issues of security and environmental destruction arising from galamsey activities?

“Some of the issues that have come up, we are a part of the problem. Some of you, these very galamsey people come to your homes to give you money. Some of you get money,” Otumfuo told his sub-chiefs in the face.

The Asantehene continued, “It is true you have no gun or stick but don’t we have our own structures? Can’t you speak when we come for the Asanteman Council meetings?

“It is because they have brought you money at home so you are unable to report the issue. I hear some of you are also given gold when they visit you, how about that?”

Otumfuo further hit out at the government for resorting to plenty talks in the fight against galamsey instead of taking actual action to deal with the menace.

“The government must be up and doing. They know all those involved but they cannot arrest them. They have resorted to more talk and less action.

“Let everyone play their part in our quest as a nation to eliminate this sad phenomenon called galamsey,” the Asantehene implored.