Time to change the African media architecture – Rev. Dr Jones

The Reverend Dr. Elizabeth Ogoe Jones, an America-based Ghanaian Missionary, and Evangelist has called for a swift and dynamic paradigm shift the African media architecture for rapid development of the continent.

“African media practitioners must for the vanguard for the economic independence of the continent, politicians led the political struggle, now its time for the media through information transformation to ignite a new wave for total liberation of the Africa.

“Media must set pragmatic agenda and not to sit back for others to pull them along,” Rev. Dr Jones stated at the launch of a religious multi-purpose-media-platform Myliberty News Network – www.mylibertynews.com jointly in Tema, Ghana and USA.

Myliberty News Network seek to serve as a major incentive for growth, particularly in the gospel, advertising, the creative arts, business, industry, technology, educational, sports, traditional, and the entertainment industries.

Rev. Dr Jones who is also a medical practitioner stressed also the use of the power of the media to preach, educate, engage, entertain, inspire and inform. Preaching the word of Jesus Christ to liberate the souls of all in every area of their lives.

She used the occasion to call on religious establishments to take advantage of the multi-media platforms to propagate the gospel to the global world.

“The old method of preaching and reaching out to lost souls must be coordinated through the new movement of multi-media to accelerate the mission of the Great Commission and ensure that the message of hope and salvation spread across the world.

“Indeed the global community has become one big village through the Information, Communication, and Technological medium the field for evangelism has become bigger yet closer to reach with one message,” Rev. Dr. Jones stated.

Rev. Dr. Jones who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Myliberty News Network noted that religious leaders and establishments must inject a positive presence and transform social media to ensure that the youth are nourished.

“Myliberty News Network is a multimedia platform in fulfillment of the mandate to feed the flock through the word and offer nourishment to those seeking knowledge.

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me because he hath anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor; he hath sent me to heal the broken hearted, to preach deliverance to the captives, and recovering of sight to the blind, to set at liberty them that are bruised and to preach the acceptable year of the Lord,” she said.

Rev. Dr Jones stressed: “We seek to fulfill the Great Commission: Go ye, therefore, and teach all nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Ghost Teaching them to observe all things whatsoever I have commanded you: and, lo, I am with you always, even unto the end of the world”.

Mr. Francis Ameyibor, Ghana News Agency Tema Regional Manager who launched Myliberty News Network called on Ghanaians to continue to acknowledge the religious and cultural diversity of the country.

Mr. Ameyibor noted that through the medium of technology the world is changing at a rapidly fast pace, and daily social media matters and multi-media technology dominate our life.

“Children today have smart appliances and phones; they have laptops, iPhones, tablets, and about a million other gadgets, how can religious leaders and other leaders including parents keep pace with the youth who are on the supersonic highway

Mr Ameyibor noted that in order to reach out to the youth and younger adults, some churches have gone out of their way to maintain relevance in this fast-paced tech culture that we live in with the injection of modern technology into ministry work and Sunday Church services.

He noted that the church must recognize the relevance of electronic media, and make it an integral part of every worship opportunity by providing audio and visual duplications of the Gospel message to all that desire.

Mr. Ameyibor urged the Church to reach beyond the physical walls of the local assembly and affect the lives of others by spreading the word of God.

Source: CDA Consult