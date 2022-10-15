Don’t raise the hopes of Ghanaians when the IMF is in dilemma – Jantuah to Finance Minister

Kwame Jantuah

15.10.2022 LISTEN

A leading member of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Kwame Jantuah has urged the Minister in charge of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta to desist from making promises to Ghanaians on the ongoing engagement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In his view, the snail-pace of the negotiations with the fund is an indication of a dilemma over the difficult financial situation of the country borne out of unsustainable debt.

He further reiterates that Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta shouldn’t have led the negotiations for the support-programme.

“If the World Bank finds in their calculation that our debt is not sustainable, because there are other debts that we are not adding to the national debt and the IMF is working with data.

“If they add those other international debts and it goes way above this over 400 billion we are not going to get a pesewa from the IMF. But remember the IMF is in a dilemma. I don’t think the Finance Minister should have led this negotiation,” Kwame Jantuah shared during an interview with Starr FM.

He continued, “The Finance Minister tells us that he is hurrying the process so that we will get a result by November. But this cannot be hurried if the IMF does not have the requisite data they are looking for they will not hurry it. So he shouldn’t be telling us that.

“He shouldn’t be raising our hopes because some people will go by what he is saying and it doesn’t help. At this point let’s all come down home and take this thing together step by step. It will be egg on the Finance Minister’s face if by November which he is predicting the IMF doesn’t come through.”

Despite the optimism on the part of the government, the Minority and some finance experts are worried that Ghana may not receive the needed help from the IMF until at least the first quarter of next year.

In the midst of the continuous hardships in the country, the World Bank is asking world leaders to brace themselves for more economic challenges.