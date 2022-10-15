The way Aisha Huang is being treated makes me sad — Lawyer

The Lead Counsel for embattled Chinese national En Huang, popularly known as Aisha Huang, has said he feels sad following the way and manner the accused is being treated.

First, he said, the initial narrative was that Aisha Huang was arrested engaging in illegal small scale mining (Galamsey) but that was not the case. She was picked up from her home.

Again, when she was being transferred from the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), formerly called Bureau of National Investigation (BNI), to prison custody, a 11-member team was set up to interrogate her.

This situation, he said, makes him feel sad.

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday October 15, Mr Effah-Darte said “the way we are treating Aisha Huang it makes me feel sad.

“When she was being transferred to prison custody the BNI set up a 11member delegation and interrogated her.”

Earlier in the week, he expressed shock the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources , Samuel Abu Jinapor, and the Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame, were at the Accra High Court for the hearing.

The Chinese galamsey businesswoman was at the High Court on Tuesday, October 11 with some four other Chinese after four charges were pressed against them by the Attorney General's Department.

They were all denied bail and remanded into prison custody.

In court were the Lands Minister and the Attorney General.

Speaking on TV3's Midday Live on Friday, October 14, Nkrabea Effah-Dartey insisted the case involving Aisha Huang is being blown out of proportion.

As a result, he said he can't wrap his mind around how a whole Minister of Lands and Natural Resources will come to court.

“There is so much talk about this matter [that] it must take the Minister of Lands and Natural Resources , my learned friend Samuel Abu Jinapor, coming to the court room. To do what?” he wondered.

He also wondered: “Imagine the whole Attorney General dressed in his robe coming to court.”

The case was adjourned to Thursday, November 24.

Captain (rtd) Effah-Dartey was happy his client was remanded into prison custody instead of police custody, as ruled by a Circuit Court.

He said the ruling by the High Court allows him to visit her at the prisons.

“This could not have happened at BNI cells.”

—3news.com