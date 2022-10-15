Galamsey: Akufo-Addo suspends Bosome Freho DCE Yaw Danso

The President of the Republic, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has taken action against the District Chief Executive (DCE) of Bosome Freho in the Ashanti Region, Yaw Danso over his alleged involvement in illegal mining (galamsey).

In a letter signed by Dan Botwe who is the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation, and Rural Development, the President has suspended the DCE.

The embattled DCE's suspension will allow for investigations into all the galamsey allegations leveled against him.

“The president has directed the suspension of Yaw Danso, District Chief Executive for Bosome Freho District Assembly with immediate, pending investigations into his alleged engagement in illegal mining (galamsey) activities," part of the letter issued by the Local Government Ministry reads.

The letter adds that the Ashanti Regional Minister will take charge of management and administrative issues concerning Bosome Freho District for the time being as investigations continue.

“In view of the above, you are requested to provide oversight responsibility for the management and administrative issues concerning the district, until further notice,” below is a copy of the statement.