Police confirm Agradaa being trialed for two different cases

The Ghana Police Service has provided an update on the case involving, Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa.

The former fetish priestess turned preacher was arrested by the Police earlier this month after she was accused by members of her church of scamming them.

During the week, she was arraigned before the court and remanded into police custody after she was denied bail for the second time.

In an update from the Ghana Police Service today, it has disclosed that not just one but two different cases have been filed against Nana Agradaa in court.

“The Police have so far arraigned accused, Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa, before the court on two separate cases and she has been remanded in both cases.

“In the first case, the Police arraigned accused, Patricia Asiedua alias Nana Agradaa before the Court on 10th October, 2022 following her arrest. The court remanded her into Police custody to reappear on the 13th. The Police, therefore, brought the accused before the court on the 13th October, 2022 and she was again remanded into Police custody to reappear on 17th October, 2022,” parts of the police statement read.

It continues, “In the second case, the accused was arraigned before the Court today, 14th October, 2022 and has been remanded into Police custody to reappear on 24th October, 2022.”