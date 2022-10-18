Paga residents angry with contractor over delayed works on Agenda 111 hospital project

Residents of Paga Zenga in the Kassena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region have expressed dissatisfaction with the lack of progress of work on the Agenda 111 hospital project in the area.

The angry residents told this reporter that for the past six months no work has been done at the project site.

According to them, the contractor only visited the site with his workers pretending to be working upon hearing of the Vice President's visit.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as part of his tour of the Upper East Region visited the Agenda 111 site at Paga Zenga.

However, the project is still at the foundation level.