See what Paramount chief of Paga told Bawumia, 'Next time you're coming to my palace…'

The Paramount Chief of the Paga Traditional Area, His Royal Majesty Pe Pwanalunga-Charles Awiah Awampaga II and his council elders have given their blessings to Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia ahead of the 2024 elections.

He told Bawumia that "Next time you are coming to my palace, you are not coming as Vice President but you are coming as President of Ghana."

The Chief in his welcome speech declared that it is their wish and fervent prayer that the next Dr. Bawumia will visit him at his palace, he will not visit as a Vice President but as a President.

“We are praying for you, the whole of the Paga traditional council is praying for you in the contest as you are aspiring to be a President of the Republic of Ghana. It is our wish and prayer that you become the President. Next time, when you are coming here, you are not coming here as Vice President but you are coming as the President of the Republic of Ghana,” he declares.

Citing some of the benefited government policies, Pe Pwanalunga-Charles Awiah Awampaga II extended his appreciation to Dr. Bawumia and the government for including his traditional area in the list of Agenda 111 beneficiaries in the region.

“We are so impressed and we hope that once the Vice President of the Republic of Ghana is here, the hospital will be completed in due time. We thank you so much for that project,” he stressed.

However, aside the Agenda 111, the Paramount Chief also acknowledged that they have so many schools constructed by the NPP government and his communities have benefited a lot including water projects.

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was at the Paga Pio’s palace as part of his working visit to the Upper East Region. He afterwards proceeded to the Agenda 111 project located at Paga Zenga community.