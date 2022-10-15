Kwasi Kwarteng will rise again — Gabby

A staunch member of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) Gabby Otchere-Darko has expressed optimism that the dismissed Finance Minister of Britain, Kwasi Kwarteng will shine again.

In the view, of Mr Otchere-Darko, Kwasi Kwarteng has the ability to rise again.

Following his dismissal, Mr Kwarteng said he accepted the appointment knowing that the situation facing Britain was difficult.

He was sacked by the UK Prime Minister Mary Elizabeth Truss on Friday, October 14 amidst the government's tax cuts believed to have sparked financial market turmoil.

In a letter reacting to his dismissal, he said “You have asked me to step aside as your Chancellor, I have accepted.

“When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.

“We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one. It has been an honour to serve as your first Chancellor.”

Reacting to this in a tweet, Mr Octhere-Darko who is also a former Executive Director of the Danquah Institute said “He made history as UK's first black finance minister. Little did we know that he was also to make history as the shortest on the job. Iain Macleod who lasted 30 days died on the job as chancellor of the Exchequer on 20 June 1970. @KwasiKwarteng will rise again because he is able.”

—3news.com