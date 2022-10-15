Frustrated Kasoa 'Spider-Man' hugs pylon, chooses electrocution to escape economic hardships

15.10.2022 LISTEN

A man has committed suicide by electrocuting himself at Kasoa in Ghana’s Central Region.

The yet-to-be-identified man, according to some eyewitnesses, had complained of life’s struggles and the prevailing economic difficulties just before climbing a pylon.

Onlookers tried talking him out of his misadventure but to no avail.

The police and first responders stood helplessly for hours as they watched the suicidal man swing from pole to pole on the pylon until there were flashy sparks of light where he was.

Some onlookers could be heard in an amateur video of the scene shouting: ‘He’s dead’.

Source: ClassFMonline.com