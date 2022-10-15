ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
15.10.2022 Social News

Frustrated Kasoa 'Spider-Man' hugs pylon, chooses electrocution to escape economic hardships

Frustrated Kasoa 'Spider-Man' hugs pylon, chooses electrocution to escape economic hardships
15.10.2022 LISTEN

A man has committed suicide by electrocuting himself at Kasoa in Ghana’s Central Region.

The yet-to-be-identified man, according to some eyewitnesses, had complained of life’s struggles and the prevailing economic difficulties just before climbing a pylon.

Onlookers tried talking him out of his misadventure but to no avail.

The police and first responders stood helplessly for hours as they watched the suicidal man swing from pole to pole on the pylon until there were flashy sparks of light where he was.

Some onlookers could be heard in an amateur video of the scene shouting: ‘He’s dead’.

Source: ClassFMonline.com

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
VIDEO: Man climbs high tension at Kasoa; steps on electricity wire to take his life
15.10.2022 | Social News
Metro Mass workers call off strike
14.10.2022 | Social News
Galamsey will soon make Ghanaians sick and hungry — Chamber of Agribusiness
14.10.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line