Study hard, go with God and make yourselves proud — COSGLO School Complex Proprietor to BECE candidates

The final year students of the COSGLO School Complex at Amasaman have been encouraged to face their 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) with much confidence and discipline in order to come out victoriously.

The Proprietor of the school, Mrs. Gloria Dzikonu reminded the students that their future is in their hands. She noted that their performance at the exams would determine their next level in their academic journey.

Speaking at a special thanksgiving, exams orientation and prayer meeting organised for the final year students by the school management, the Proprietor was confident that the candidates would make the school, their parents and themselves very proud given the quality of tuition they have received.

The General Overseer of BibleHouse International Community Church in Accra, Apostle Justice Dennis Boamah prayed fervently for success and God's blessings for all the candidates and the school in the coming BECE exams.

He encouraged them to make prayer a part of their preparations towards the exams.

Apostle Boamah warned the candidates against examination malpractices such as the use of foreign materials and copying from other candidates which he said can jeopardize their future.

He further warned them especially the males to desist from spending their time to watch pornographic movie, at the expense of their studies.

One Rev. Frimpong, an Examiner from WAEC took the final year students through the examination processes; how to answer BECE questions and how the exams are marked by the examiners.

He urged them to strive to score higher marks in each subject in order to get admission in their preferred schools.

Ms. Tracey Frimpong, a Lawyer also shared her rich experience in writing WAEC exams with the students.

The 2022 BECE exams commences on Monday 17th October across Ghana.