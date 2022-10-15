Former Attorney General Joe Ghartey supplies maths sets to schools

A former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joe Ghartey has donated free maths sets to schools within his area, the Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

Hon. Ghartey, who is the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring Presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential election, made the donation on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The Essikado-Ketan Constituency Chairman, Fred Afful and other Constituency executives, made the donation on behalf of Hon. Ghartey.

In all, Hon. Ghartey donated 2,300 maths sets to the schools this year ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Exams (BECE).

Hon. Ghartey has over the years, on an annual basis, donated maths sets to pupils in his constituency.

The 2022 BECE will begin on October 17 and ends on October 21st.

Meanwhile, Hon. Ghartey has wished all BECE candidates across Ghana well in their examination.