ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Former Attorney General Joe Ghartey supplies maths sets to schools

By Melvin Tarlue || Contributor
Social News Former Attorney General Joe Ghartey supplies maths sets to schools
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

A former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Hon. Joe Ghartey has donated free maths sets to schools within his area, the Essikado-Ketan Constituency.

Hon. Ghartey, who is the Member of Parliament for Essikado-Ketan Constituency, and New Patriotic Party (NPP) aspiring Presidential candidate for the 2024 presidential election, made the donation on Friday, October 14, 2022.

The Essikado-Ketan Constituency Chairman, Fred Afful and other Constituency executives, made the donation on behalf of Hon. Ghartey.

In all, Hon. Ghartey donated 2,300 maths sets to the schools this year ahead of the Basic Education Certificate Exams (BECE).

Hon. Ghartey has over the years, on an annual basis, donated maths sets to pupils in his constituency.

The 2022 BECE will begin on October 17 and ends on October 21st.

Meanwhile, Hon. Ghartey has wished all BECE candidates across Ghana well in their examination.

More from Social News
ModernGhana Links
Frustrated Kasoa 'Spider-Man' hugs pylon, chooses electrocution to escape economic hardships
15.10.2022 | Social News
VIDEO: Man climbs high tension at Kasoa; electrocutes himself over hardship
15.10.2022 | Social News
Palmer-Buckle urges 'young adults' to study each other before marriage
15.10.2022 | Social News
TOP STORIES
body-container-line