National Youth Authority engages BECE candidates in Bono East Region

The Bono East Regional Directorate of the National Youth Authority (NYA) in collaboration with its District officers embarked on a regional-wide Junior High School visitation.

The exercise was aimed at engaging final year Junior High School candidates sitting for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination, to inspire hope; educate them on how to lead responsible lives after school and the youth support opportunities they could leverage at the National Youth Authority in their various districts.

Candidates were advised to eschew examination malpractices and all forms of indiscipline. They were further advised to be of good behaviour after writing their exams to avoid teenage pregnancy, crimes, drug and substance abuse/misuse among others.

The Regional Director, Mr. Samson Gbolu, on his part, visited candidates in some parts of the region.

Among many other things, he encouraged the candidates to believe in themselves, study hard, make good grades and climb higher on the academic ladder. He recounted his humble beginning, where he shared with the candidates how he started school in a deprived community but kept a focus, persevered and found himself in where he is today.

The Regional Director also indicated the myriad of opportunities the NYA is creating for the youth of this country in order for young people to actively participate in the political and socio-economic development processes of Ghana. He touched on the Youth Parliament at various levels, Skills Toward Employment and Productivity (STEP) programme, I.C.T Training, the National Youth Volunteer programme, Youth Leadership and Skills training centers, the National Youth Policy, construction of youth resource centers across the country among others. Candidates were charged to take advantage of some of these opportunities after their examination, particularly I.C.T training and community volunteerism.

Hundreds of candidates were reached out to in the region on this exercise. Pens, pencils, rulers and mathematical sets were donated to some of the candidates in some of the districts.

Source: The National Youth Authority

Bono East Regional Directorate