Palmer-Buckle urges 'young adults' to study each other before marriage

Most Reverend Charles Gabriel Palmer-Buckle, the Metropolitan Archbishop of the Cape Coast Catholic Archdiocese, has urged young adults to spend time and study each other well before entering the marriage union.

He, however, asked them to eschew acts of immorality and guard themselves against fleshy pleasures and desires that could ruin their lives and future aspirations, as they under-studied each other.

“You must go closer to each other. Try and join the choir so that you may know each other well, but endeavour to guard against the lust of the flesh, and the fleshy pleasures of this world which war against the spirit, as you do so,” he said.

Archbishop Palmer-Buckle gave the advice when he addressed students and lecturers of the Catholic University of Ghana as the official celebrant of a thanksgiving holy mass (church service) held at the university’s main campus at Fiapre, near Sunyani.

The Eucharistic celebration was held by the university to thank God for attaining a presidential charter to become an autonomous academic institution of higher studies.

“Try as much as possible to remain disciplined too, and live godly lives by bearing the fruit of the spirit, Archbishop Palmer-Buckle stated, saying, “it’s only those who strive hard who can achieve something worthy in life.”

He said the true form of Catholic education was the one anchored on holiness and godly virtues, and therefore asked the students to make a righteous living and discipline a hallmark, love each other and walked in accordance with biblical principles and sound doctrines for Christ to be formed in them.

Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, the Catholic Bishop of the Sunyani Diocese led the service to pray for the university community, the nation and the church.

Professor Daniel Obeng-Ofori, the Vice-Chancellor of the CUG expressed appreciation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for the charter.

He said the university would work hard to improve the condition of service of the staff, upgrade its ICT infrastructure to well integrate ICT into governance and administrative set-up, and establish a University clinic and a Police Post.

“We will further strengthen internal moderation of examination questions, rehabilitate hostels, complete buildings along hostel lane, establish canteen for staff and complete disability access,” he added.

Established on May 3, 2003, and officially inaugurated by former President John Agyekum Kufuor in November of that year, the university started to experience low student enrolment in the 2014/2015/2016 academic years due to ferocious academic competition from both public and private universities.

The CUG, however, came out with a robust strategic plan including a six-year (2019-2024) Corporate Strategic Plan meant to address strategic imperatives.

The plan emphasises that the university needs to focus attention on ensuring not only its survival but also its unique contribution and identity within the institutions of higher education in the country.

Currently, the CUG has seven faculties and schools, including the faculty of economics and business administration, the faculty of computing, mathematical and engineering sciences, the faculty of education, the school of nursing and midwifery, the school of public health and allied sciences, the faculty of religions and social sciences and school of graduate studies.

GNA