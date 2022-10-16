John Ndebugri's son donates mathematical sets to 21 basic schools in Zebilla

The son of the late John Akparibo Ndebugre, Nelson Ndebugre Ndebah, Chief Executive Officer of Nde solutions located in Accra has donated educational materials including mathematical sets to some 21 basic schools' candidates writing this year's Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Zebilla constituency in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region.

The over 700 maths sets worth thousands of Ghana cedis were given to 21 schools namely Dagunga, Kusanaba No. 1 and 2, Binaba A and B, Kopella, Boya Kpalsako, Gbantongo, Yelwoko, Tarikom, Sapeliga, Yarigu, Teshie, Hamdaniya, Googo, Sakom, Bugore, Tangakpalsako, Timonde, Biringu and Hairiya Junior High Schools.

For several years, he has been providing school items and organising a football gala for the town and school teams in the constituency.

Mr. Nelson Ndebugre Ndebah who is a resident of the Timonde said the gesture formed part of his commitment towards the pursuit of quality education in the constituency.

He also admonished students to refrain from examination malpractices and observe all rules to come out successfully.

The philanthropist wished the candidates well and pledged to continue to assist students from the basic level to climb higher in pursuit of their dreams.

The students and management of the beneficiary schools expressed their appreciation to Mr Nelson Ndebugre Ndebah for the kind gesture.

The students promised to study hard to uplift the image of the constituency and the school.

They called on individuals and corporate organisations in the Bawku West District to emulate the kind support.

The BECE examination is set to begin on Monday, 17th October, 2022.