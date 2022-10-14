Ghana Records 16,000 breast cancer cases annually

Statistics indicate that about 16,000 new breast cancer cases are reported annually in Ghana.

Prestea Huni Valley Municipal Health Director, Dr. Joseph Kwame Sampson, who revealed this described the figure as alarming.

He also added that most of the women who have died from breast cancer in the country report late to health facilities.

He, therefore, stressed the need for women to report early if they suspect there is evidence of the disease.

He was speaking at a breast cancer awareness and screening programme organized by Aboso Goldfields Limited (AGL), Damang mine in the Prestea Huni Valley municipality of the Western Region.

The exercise, which was held to mark October Breast Cancer Awareness month, was organized through the Gold Fields Ghana Foundation and the Damang wing of Women in Mining (WiM).

Dr. Magdalene Bakari of the Tarkwa Government Hospital educated the participants on the symptoms of the disease and how they could examine their breasts to check for the disease.

She mentioned some of the signs and symptoms as a breast lump, lump in the armpit, change in the colour of the breast skin, and bloody nipple discharge.

She encouraged the women to frequently check for the disease. She debunked the assertion that the sucking of women’s breasts by male adults will prevent breast cancer.

“It is rather breastfeeding that will help prevent women from contracting the disease”, she indicated.

She stressed the need for every woman to know the signs and symptoms of breast cancer and understand the significance of early detection for treatment.

Catherine Kupool, Acting General Manager of AGL said the mine has volunteered to support the awareness creation and share ideas with its host communities, in particular, women about the signs and symptoms of breast cancer to improve early detection and treatment.

“Even though the disease may seem frightening, early discovery is crucial for its treatment and the survival of those who are affected”, she emphasized.

Out of 67 women who went through free screening as part of the programme, two, who were suspected to have cancerous lumps were referred to the Tarkwa Municipal Hospital.

