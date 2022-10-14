Metro Mass workers call off strike

The striking workers of Metro Mass Transit have called off the industrial action after meeting the National Labour Commission.

The workers who have been on a sit-down strike since October 12 agreed to return to work on the advice of the NLC to allow the disagreeing parties to come to the table and find lasting solutions.

The employees laid down their tools because of the delay in the payment of their two months' salaries.

Patrons of Metro Mass Transit were left stranded across the country, eventually prompting the intervention of the NLC.

They were also demanding the dismissal of their Managing Director, whom they blame for their current condition.

Metro Mass Transit’s management responded to the calls saying the company’s struggles were because of logistical constraints.

It has said it has only 187 buses nationwide and struggles to generate enough revenue for 2,000 workers nationwide.

By Citi Newsroom