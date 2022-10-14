Ransford Gyampo promoted to full Professor of Political Science at UG

Astute Political Scientist, Ransford Edward Van Gyampo of the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana has been promoted by the Governing Council of the University from the rank of Associate Professor to full Professor.

He becomes the youngest Professor of Political Science at the University of Ghana and in Ghana.

In a brief comment about his promotion, Professor Gyampo thanked God for His grace and expressed gratitude to his well-wishers for their prayers and support.

He expressed the hope that his elevation will create in him more humility at heart to enable him work harder at his new task as Professor of Political Science.

There’s been outpouring of congratulatory messages and well wishes for Prof Gyampo on both traditional and social media.

Some notable persons have joined the teaming well-wishers of Prof Gyampo to congratulate him and wish him well in his new position as an academic