I will always act in the national interest — says Liz Truss after sacking Kwasi Kwarteng

The United Kingdom’s Prime Minister, Liz Truss has justified the dismissal of Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng as Finance Minister.

Following the dismissal today, Ms. Liz Truss explained in a tweet that her decision was for the benefit of the country, particularly in her quest to secure a better economy and tax system for the country.

“As Prime Minister, I will always act in the national interest,” she said.

“Growing the economy remains our mission, ensuring people can get good jobs, new businesses can flourish and families can afford an even better life.

“I have acted decisively today because my priority is ensuring our country's economic stability,” she reiterated.

Great Britain has today, October 14, sacked its Finance Minister, Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng less than six weeks in office at the time the country keeps facing worst economic woes in decades.

The British-Ghanaian ex-Chancellor who was appointed by Liz Truss took over from Nadhim Zahawi.

His offence was that, at a time the UK was facing a difficult period, he implemented a mini-budget which turned out to hurt the country's economy badly.

Kwarteng was dismissed on October 14 spending 38 days in office.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kwarteng has accepted his dismissal in a post today, October 14. In a reaction to his dismissal, he said he knew the job was a tough one before stepping in after his appointment.

“You have asked me to stand aside as your Chancellor. I have accepted,” the letter stated.

It adds “when you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.”