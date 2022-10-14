Ofori-Atta would've been sacked for his abysmal performance if we were serious like the UK — Felix Kwakye Ofosu

14.10.2022 LISTEN

Felix Kwakye Ofosu, a former Deputy Information Minister and a staunch member of the main opposition NDC, believes Ghana’s Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, also deserves to be sacked same way as British Finance Minister Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng.

Reacting to the dismissal of Kwasi Kwarteng today, October 14, he stated in a tweet seen by Modernghana News today, October 14, said Ken Ofori-Atta has done nothing good other than borrow to collapse the nation's economy.

According to him, Ghana is not a serious country if we have a Finance Minister who benefits from borrowing and still be in office.

“In a serious country, one of these two men has just been dismissed for policies that have wrecked their economy. In ours, the other remains at post and benefits personally from every cedi he borrows in our name, which borrowing has led to the collapse of our economy and currency,” his tweet reads.