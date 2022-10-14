More trouble for Agradaa as police file second case against her

Self-styled evangelist, Patricia Asiedua aka Nana Agradaa will spend more days in police custody as an Accra court has remanded her in a second case filed against her by the Ghana Police Service.

This is the third time she has been remanded into custody in two separate cases.

The traditional priestess turned evangelist was arrested last Sunday for allegedly swindling members of her Heaven Way Church at Weija.

In the first case, the police arraigned Nana Agradaa before the court on 10th October 2022 after her arrest.

The court remanded her into police custody to reappear on the 13th of October.

The Police on the said date brought the accused before the court where she was remanded again to reappear on 17th October 2022.

“In the second case, the accused was again arraigned before the court on Friday 14th October 2022 and has been remanded into police custody to reappear on 24th October 2022,” police said in a statement but failed to disclose her charges.