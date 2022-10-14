ModernGhana logo
You got it wrong, Kwasi Kwarteng has done no huge damage as our Ken Ofori-Atta — Ablakwa tells British gov’t

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu has accused the British government led by Prime Minister Liz Truss of being unfair towards Finance Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng.

According to him, Ghana's Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta who has run down the country's economy and inflicted hardship on Ghanaians and still at post, then sacking Finance Minister Kwasi Kwarteng was unfair.

In a tweet after the announcement, the vocal legislator asserted that even the "fruitless" Ofori-Atta is being praised by the Ghanaian government.

“Kwasi Kwarteng hasn’t done a fraction of the damage Ken Ofori-Atta has caused the Ghanaian economy but he gets to be sacked and Ken is showered with praises from his family member, President Akufo-Addo as Ghanaians languish in more pain.

Sad — no justice in the world,” he wrote.

Great Britain has today, October 14 sacked its Finance Minister, Mr. Kwasi Kwarteng less than six weeks in office as the nation keeps facing worst economic challenges in decades.

The British-Ghanaian ex-Chancellor took over from Nadhim Zahawi.

His offence was that, at a time when the UK was facing a difficult period, he implemented a mini-budget which turned out to affect the country's economy badly.

Kwarteng spent only 38 days in office making him the second-shortest serving officer after Iain Macleod, who died in office.

