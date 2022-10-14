Our next government won’t stop galamsey; we'll rather stop its menace — Asiedu Nketia

The General Secretary of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah has finally revealed the party's intentions towards the fight against illegal mining in the country.

He emphatically stated that his outfit will not stop the activities of illegal miners, known popularly as galamsey.

Instead, the aspiring NDC national chairman intimated that the NDC has plans to train galamseyers in a way that will pose no threats to the environment.

Speaking on the Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, he further argued that any politician who promises to stop illegal mining, as the President did in 2017 when he assumed office is a liar.

“We won’t stop mining, we’ll extract the resources. The extraction isn’t the dilemma but the method is the problem,” he said.

He added, “If anyone promises to stop galamsey or mining in Ghana, that person is a liar.”

Recently, the debate about the activities of illegal mining has heightened.

This comes on the heels of the re-arrest of Chinese Galamsey Kingpin, Aisha Huang, and the recent release of a documentary titled "Destruction for Gold" by Multimedia Journalist, Erastus Asare Donkor, which revealed the alarming rate of polluted river bodies caused by illegal mining.

This even compelled President Akufo-Addo to convene a meeting with the National House of Chiefs and MMDCEs on the galamsey threat on Wednesday, October 5 in Kumasi.