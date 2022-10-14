Kwasi Kwarteng is sacked while Ofori-Atta remains at post; this is injustice — Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

14.10.2022 LISTEN

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng from his position as Britain’s Chancellor.

The British-Ghanaian was appointed as Chancellor by Liz Truss some two months ago.

At a time the UK was facing a difficult period, he implemented a mini-budget which unfortunately failed to bring the desired impact.

Today, Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked and a new Chancellor appointed to take over from him.

Reacting to news, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa believes Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should have been fired.

According to the Minority MP, it is baffling that Kwasi Kwarteng who has not done a fraction of the damage done by Ofori-Atta has been sacked while the latter is still at post.

In his view, this is just one of the many injustices in the world.

“Kwasi Kwarteng hasn’t done a fraction of the damage Ken Ofori-Atta has caused the Ghanaian economy but he gets to be sacked and Ken is showered with praises from his family member, President Akufo-Addo as Ghanaians languish in more pain.

“Sad — no justice in the world,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has posted on Facebook.