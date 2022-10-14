Kwasi Kwarteng is sacked while Ofori-Atta remains at post; this is injustice — Ablakwa

The Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu Constituency, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has reacted to the sacking of Kwasi Kwarteng from his position as Britain’s Chancellor.
The British-Ghanaian was appointed as Chancellor by Liz Truss some two months ago.
At a time the UK was facing a difficult period, he implemented a mini-budget which unfortunately failed to bring the desired impact.
Today, Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked and a new Chancellor appointed to take over from him.
Reacting to news, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa believes Ghana’s Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta should have been fired.
According to the Minority MP, it is baffling that Kwasi Kwarteng who has not done a fraction of the damage done by Ofori-Atta has been sacked while the latter is still at post.
In his view, this is just one of the many injustices in the world.
“Kwasi Kwarteng hasn’t done a fraction of the damage Ken Ofori-Atta has caused the Ghanaian economy but he gets to be sacked and Ken is showered with praises from his family member, President Akufo-Addo as Ghanaians languish in more pain.
“Sad — no justice in the world,” Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has posted on Facebook.