The dollar has shattered 8 and broken 12; where is economic wizkid Bawumia – Sammy Gaymfi mocks NPP

National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi has taken to social media to mock the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government over the continuous depreciation of the Ghanaian cedi.

The Ghanaian cedi has depreciated even further this week after reaching GHS12 per dollar on the forex market.

In a post on Facebook, Sammy Gyamfi has asked the NPP government about the whereabouts of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia who has often been touted as an economic wizkid.

The NDC National Communications Officer posted, “The dollar has shattered the 8 and broken the 12. Where is your economic wizkid, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia now?”

With the free fall of the local currency financial experts fear additional hardships will befall the citizenry.

Earlier this week traders within the Central Business District in the Kumasi Metropolis in the Ashanti Region closed down their businesses due to the hardships.

Already, trade unions have warned of impending massive demonstration due to the hardships in the country.