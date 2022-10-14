It has been an honour serving as your first Chancellor – Kwasi Kwarteng to UK PM Liz Truss after sacking

Kwasi Kwarteng

Kwasi Kwarteng has written a letter to British Prime Minister Liz Truss following his sacking.

The British-Ghanaian was appointed as Chancellor by Liz Truss some two months ago.

At a time the UK was facing a difficult period, he implemented a mini-budget which unfortunately failed to bring the desired impact.

Today, Kwasi Kwarteng has been sacked and a new Chancellor to take over from him.

In a letter to British Prime Minister Liz Truss, the British-Ghanaian says it was an honour serving for the short time.

According to him, he has absolute trust in the British PM and has no doubt she will succeed with her vision.

“When you asked me to serve as your Chancellor, I did so in full knowledge that the situation we faced was incredibly difficult, with rising global interest rates and energy prices. However, your vision of optimism, growth and change was right.

“We have been colleagues and friends for many years. In that time I have seen your dedication and determination. I believe your vision is the right one. It has been an honour to serve as your first Chancellor,” Kwasi Kwarteng notes in his letter.

The sacked chancellor becomes the second-shortest serving chancellor after Iain Macleod who died a month after he was appointed to serve.